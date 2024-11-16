Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $125.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

