Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBDS remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 26,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,110. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.