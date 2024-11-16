Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $335.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.
CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 460,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
