CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in October

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,539,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 3,721,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

