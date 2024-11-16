Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 313.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $845.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 65.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

