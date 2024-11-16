Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

