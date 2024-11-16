Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Up 46.6% in October

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,777. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

