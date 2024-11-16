Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.16 and traded as high as C$116.20. Celestica shares last traded at C$115.75, with a volume of 795,005 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.51. The company has a market cap of C$13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total transaction of C$14,524,318.50. Also, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,600 shares of company stock valued at $23,295,294. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.