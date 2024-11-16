Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. SentinelOne comprises about 0.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $26.11 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

