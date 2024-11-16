Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.3 %

CET stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

