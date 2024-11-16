Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 181,401 shares changing hands.

Chamberlin Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,517.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

