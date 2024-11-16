Chardan Capital Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $8.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Femasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FEMY

Femasys Price Performance

FEMY stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 3.94. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Femasys by 6.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.