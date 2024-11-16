Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Files Notification of Late Filing for Quarterly Report

On November 15, 2024, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. submitted a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 concerning its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period concluded on September 30, 2024, as disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Form 12b-25 includes certain approximations related to the Company’s financial condition and operational outcomes for the mentioned period, an excerpt of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The details mentioned in Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1, integrated by reference herein, are being furnished and are not to be considered as “filed” for the clauses of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This data, along with the attached Exhibit 99.1, will not be included or referenced in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except in cases where explicitly cited in a filing referring to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Additionally, the submission entails pertinent financial declarations and displays as specified under Item 9.01:

Exhibit 99.1 – Notification of Late Filing documented on Form 12b-25 registered on November 15, 2024 (included by reference herein to the Form 12b-25 submitted with the SEC on November 15, 2024).

Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File, with embedded XBRL tags within the Inline XBRL document.

As per the regulatory mandates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report has been signed by Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. on the same date of submission, November 15, 2024.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

