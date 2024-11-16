Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHMG opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 61.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

