Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

CHKR stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 88,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,364. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.36%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

