China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 128.1% in October

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 0.7 %
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
