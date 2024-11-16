China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 128.1% in October

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CJJD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

