China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,665,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the October 15th total of 6,963,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106,654.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

CGMBF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

