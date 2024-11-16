China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,189,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 2,135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,993.2 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $4.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

