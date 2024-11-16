China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,189,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 2,135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,993.2 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CRGGF stock remained flat at $4.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
About China Resources Gas Group
