Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $94,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.04.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

