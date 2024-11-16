Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $1,418,208.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

