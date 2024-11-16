CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 533 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $20,725,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $503.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.79 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.