CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.07 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

