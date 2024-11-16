CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

