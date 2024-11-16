CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $385.91 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $405.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. The trade was a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

