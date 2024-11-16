Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.30-56.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.83 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.660 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,659,200. This represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

