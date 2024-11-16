Clarus Co. (CLAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 27th

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.83. Clarus has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Insider Activity

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $198,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,384. The trade was a 28.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLAR

About Clarus

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.