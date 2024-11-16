CloudCommerce Terminates Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Myers

On November 8, 2024, CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) terminated Kevin Myers from his role as Chief Marketing Officer of AiAdvertising, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company. According to the terms of his employment agreement, his termination also resulted in his resignation as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Following this departure, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the removal of Kevin Myers from his executive positions within the organization. Gerard Hug, the Chief Executive Officer of CloudCommerce, signed the report on behalf of the Company as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CloudCommerce did not disclose the specific reasons for the termination of Kevin Myers in the filing. The Company remains focused on its operations and future strategic initiatives despite this recent change in its executive leadership team.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates from CloudCommerce as the Company continues to navigate recent developments in its management structure.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

