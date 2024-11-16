Coastline Trust Co Acquires 318 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

AFL opened at $111.32 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

