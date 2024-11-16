Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.