Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LNT opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

