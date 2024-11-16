Coastline Trust Co Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,565.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.88. The stock has a market cap of $435.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

