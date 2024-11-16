Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of COGT opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.72. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 300,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 91.6% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 330,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

