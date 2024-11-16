Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,849 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $135,850 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cohu Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

