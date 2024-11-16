Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 64031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCL. Desjardins raised Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.99 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

