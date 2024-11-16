Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.