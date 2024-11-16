Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $41.38 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. 1,855,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,761. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

