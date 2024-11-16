Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 12,391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,601.5 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $97.76 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Stock Average Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.