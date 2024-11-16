Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 12,391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,601.5 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $97.76 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

