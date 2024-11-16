Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Cut to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 1,348,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,277,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,008 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

