Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

