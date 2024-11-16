Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 97.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

