Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,247,000 after buying an additional 91,627 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after buying an additional 398,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

