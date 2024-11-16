Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of QUIK opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,642.96. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $33,078.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,330.80. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,324 shares of company stock valued at $363,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 918.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 54.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5,067.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

