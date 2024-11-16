Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Position Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,056 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.