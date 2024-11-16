Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $408.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $294.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.33.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $361.85 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $220.02 and a one year high of $370.21. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,879.47. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

