Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.12 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $279.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

