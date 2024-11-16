Curi RMB Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

