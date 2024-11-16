Curi RMB Capital LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

