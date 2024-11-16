Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 192 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

