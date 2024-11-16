Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.51 and last traded at C$23.62. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.71.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$32.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.9278107 EPS for the current year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

