Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 105,263 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 938.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,263 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,510,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 376,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 800,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,594. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

